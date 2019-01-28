Bulgarian President Radev sees early parliamentary elections as inevitable

Share this: Facebook

The question of early parliamentary elections is no longer a matter of if but when, Bulgarian President Roumen Radev told a news conference on January 28 held to present his self-assessment of his second year in office as head of state.

Radev took office in January 2017 after winning election on a ticket backed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party.

He has been a regular harsh critic of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government, and Radev’s January 2019 statements to journalists were no exception, hurling brickbats at the government on a range of issues.

Radev dismissed 2018 in Bulgaria as having been a year of “illusory stability, growing lawlessness and erosion of democratic achievement.

“A year in which the presidential institution was often the last barrier to lobbying legislation and irresponsible political action,” he said.

Radev said that “led by my belief in the establishment of legality as the foundation of democracy” he had vetoed seven laws.

“Here I want to be very clear – the veto is not an act of opposing the National Assembly, but an opportunity to achieve effective and fair legislation. And not the number of vetoes, but the lack of real discussion of the issues raised with them, can devalue this constitutional instrument,” he said.

(Photo: president.bg)

