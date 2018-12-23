Bulgaria Mountain Rescue Service warns of danger of avalanches

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Mountain Rescue Service warned on December 23 of the danger of avalanches in the mountains.

The danger is the result of strong winds and new snow, according to a report by Nova Televizia.

The Mountain Rescue Service’s Milen Bratanov said that while the relatively warm weather encouraged people to go out on the mountains, there was a danger of avalanches because of changes to the structure of the snow.

“The snow cover gets heavy and the layers are likely to slide apart,” Bratanov said.

He added that the warm weather in the mountains could quickly deteriorate.

“In addition, avalanches are often caused by human activity,” he said.

Bratanov urged skiers not to deviate from the marked paths.

Bulgarian weather forecasters said on December 23 that on Monday, it would be increasingly cloudy, and the afternoon, rainfall would start, which would cover almost the entire country by midnight.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it would be windy, with lower temperatures. A passing cold front would bring light snow to places in southern and eastern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures would be between minus two and three degrees Celsius, rising to maximum temperatures of minus one to four degrees Celsius.

The following three days would be mostly cloudy. December 26 and 27 would see windy weather and light snow in a few places.

(Photo: banskoblog.com)

