Ice rinks open in Sofia for 2018/19 winter season

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The ice rink at Ariana Lake in central Sofia has opened for the 2018/19 winter season, joining others in the Bulgarian capital city that offer enthusiasts and amateurs the chance for a spin around the ice.

Open 24 hours a day, with intervals to clean the ice, Ariana Lake ice rink’s fees are five leva for admission and four leva to hire ice skates. There are about 400 ice skates available for hire.

Covered by a tent, the outdoor ice rink in Sofia’s Borissova Gradina is expected to remain open until about March 2019.

Elsewhere in Sofia, the ice rink at Yunak stadium (34 Evlogi i Hristo Georgiev Boulevard) in the city centre has re-opened after an investment in the facility of about 780 000 leva. It is open from 10am to 10pm from Monday to Sunday. Professionals are on hand to coach beginners, and there are ice skates for hire.

The indoor ice rink at the Winter Palace of Sport in the Studentski Grad area of Sofia charges five leva admission, four leva to rent skates and 50 stotinki to use the garderobe. It is open from Tuesday to Friday from 7pm to 8.30pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 5pm to 6.30pm and from 7pm to 8.30pm.

At Sportna Sofia 2000, at 2 Bulgarska Morava Street in zone B-5, admission costs four leva and renting skates costs three leva. It is open daily from 8.30am to 9.30pm.

The Slavia Ice Centre skating rink charges six leva for admission and three leva for skate hire. It is open Wednesday and Friday from 7pm to 8.30pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 11.30am to 1pm and 5pm to 6.30pm.

There is a synthetic ice rink in the Ring Mall. Admission for 30 minutes costs five leva from Monday to Friday and 5.25 leva at weekends. For an hour, the fee is 10 leva on weekdays and 10.50 leva at weekends. Renting skates costs two leva for 30 minutes and four leva for an hour. It is open daily from 10.30am to 9pm.

Paradise Centre mall also has a synthetic ice rink. It costs six leva for 30 minutes, eight leva for an hour, and 11 leva for unlimited use. The rink is open daily from 10am to 11pm.

(Archive photo: podtepeto.com)

Comments

comments