New passenger car sales in Bulgaria up by 12.8% in January-November 2018 on annual basis

Passenger car sales in Bulgaria in January to November 2018 were 12.8 per cent higher than in January to November 2017, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on December 14.

There were a total of 31 773 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first 11 months of 2018, compared with 28 180 in the first 11 months of 2017, ACEA said.

However, November 2018 saw a drop compared with the same month a year earlier. A total of 2768 new passenger cars were registered in Bulgaria, a drop of just more than 10 per cent compared with November 2017.

ACEA said that November 2018 was the third month of decline in passenger car demand across the EU, with a drop of eight per cent.

Ahead of the introduction of the new WLTP test in September, car registrations jumped by 31.2 per cent in August, which led to a drop in demand in the following months. Also in November, the market continued to contract in most EU countries, including the five biggest car markets, ACEA said.

Eleven months into 2018, registrations of new passenger cars in the EU increased slightly (0.8 per cent) compared to one year ago.

Demand continues to be fuelled by Central Europe, where new car registrations went up by 9.6 per cent so far this year. Looking at the major EU markets, Spain (eight per cent) and France (4.7 per cent) posted solid growth from January to November 2018, while registrations fell in Italy (-3.5 per cent) and the United Kingdom (-6.9 per cent) during the same period, ACEA said.

