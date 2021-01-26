‘Code Orange’ weather warning for 9 districts in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for nine districts in the country for January 27 because of expected heavy snowfall and strong winds.

The nine districts are Bourgas, Dobrich, Razgrad, Shoumen, Silistra, Sliven, Turgovishte, Varna and Yambol.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for seven districts for January 27: Gabrovo, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Lovech, Rousse, Stara Zagora and Veliko Turnovo.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said on January 26 that more than 220 machines were processing and clearing national roads.

In a statement in the early afternoon, the agency said that it was snowing on the Petrohan Pass, as well as in the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Sofia and Pernik.

Road maintenance companies’ snow removal equipment was operating on a 24-hour basis, the agency said.

(Photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)

