Bulgaria gives 10 000 euro for accommodation of migrants and refugees in Macedonia and BiH

Bulgaria is to provide 19 559 leva (about 10 000 euro) as a voluntary contribution to the Council of Europe Development Bank’s fund for migrants and refugees, a government statement on December 12 said.

The funds will support the ongoing projects implemented by the Fund to improve the material and technical conditions for the reception and accommodation of migrants and refugees in reception and transit centres in the Republic of Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The administrative capacity of the centres and their capacity to provide the most needed sanitary, medical and social care will be strengthened, the Bulgarian government statement said.

The funding will be provided from the approved funds in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs budget for 2018, intended for Official Development Assistance and Humanitarian Aid.

Bulgarian assistance is geared to achieving the Sustainable Development Objectives in the Western Balkan Partner Countries and the Black Sea Basin, as well as to fostering and exchanging experience in implementing good governance practices and addressing major social issues in these countries, the statement said.

(Archive photo: Unicef/Tomislav Georgiev)

