With one month of 2018 left to go, Bulgaria’s road death toll reaches 568

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 568 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first 11 months of 2018, according to Interior Ministry provisional statistics on December 1.

The figure is 49 fewer than at the same time in 2017, the ministry said.

By the end of November 2018, there had been 6220 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, a total of 7880 people were injured.

In November alone, there were 544 accidents, with 64 people dead and 675 injured.

In 2017, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, after Romania. Previously, Bulgaria had the highest road death rate in the EU.

(Photo: Jason Conlon)

Comments

comments