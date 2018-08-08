Tensions in the Serbia-Croatia-Montenegro triangle

Share this: Facebook

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic recently compared 1990s Croatia with the Croatian puppet-state under Nazi occupation. On August 5, the Montenegrin military attaché in Croatia attended the official celebration of the military operation “Storm” anniversary; during that operation in 1995, more than 200 000 Serbs were expelled from Croatia.

The results: Croatian president Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic has decided to postpone her planned visit to Serbia; Serbian tabloids – which are all pro-government- have accused Montenegro of “stabbing Serbia in the back” and of collaborating with “Ustashe”, the quisling Croatian organisation, active from 1929 and until 1945 when it was dissolved and banned. According to Serbian tabloids, the contemporary Croatia is equal to Adolf Hitler’s puppet-state.

(Archive photo of Aleksandar Vucic and Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, from 2016)

