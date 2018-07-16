Bulgarian Foreign Ministry warns of traffic congestion at Serbian border

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning note on July 16 about the customary annual traffic congestion problem at the Serbian border caused by large numbers of Turkish “gastarbeiters'” cars heading east.

The ministry said that at the checkpoints of Gradina – Kalotina, all lanes for light and commercial vehicles and buses were busy. The column of vehicles extended about 10 to 15km before the Serbian-Bulgarian border.

This situation was expected to continue for about a further half a month, after which the increased traffic would be in the opposite direction, towards Central and Western Europe, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

Travellers with internet access may monitor the status of all major Serbian checkpoints in real time at kamere.amss.org.rs, the ministry said.

Comments

comments