Plovdiv, European Capital of Culture 2019: Open call for ‘last-minute’ projects

The Plovdiv 2019 Foundation announced on June 15 an open call for last-minute projects in the official programme of the Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture 2019 initiative.

“The procedure is aimed at allowing new concept ideas and current topical trends to fit into the four thematic platforms of the artistic programme and the project clusters that make them up,” the foundation said.

The open call was announced in the last months before the final drafting of the official programme for 2019.

“It is an invitation to cultural organisations, independent curators and artists from Bulgaria and abroad to apply by presenting modern and attractive ideas. The call is aimed at allowing the inclusion of new projects contributing to the genre diversity of the programme,” the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said.

The foundation said that the total budget for the open call was 700 000 leva (about 350 000 euro) while it set the maximum project subsidy at 80 000 leva.

The project proposals include 10 categories – visual arts, theatre, dance, music, literature, cinema, art in public spaces, digital arts, design and architecture, and education and capacity development.

The deadline for proposals is October 15 2018. Candidates may submit proposals by the 15th of each month, and the selection committee will meet between the 20th and the 30th of each month and will announce the results by the 15th of the following month.

The project implementation period is October 2018 to December 2019, and project implementation should start no earlier than three months after the submitting of the proposal, the foundation said.

For more details, visit the website of the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

