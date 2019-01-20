YouTube blocks video of Bulgaria’s Plovdiv European Capital of Culture 2019 opening

Share this: Facebook

The video of the January 12 opening ceremony of Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture 2019 on YouTube has been blocked, with the music sharing channel saying that this was because of a copyright claim by Bulgaria’s Payner music company.

On YouTube, the video – which has been viewed more than 23 500 times – is blocked with the message that it contains content from Payner, “who has blocked it on copyright grounds”.

A statement by the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said that neither Payner or Planeta TV had made claims regarding the authorship of music used in the video or the artists in the programme.

The foundation said that Bashtino Ognishte is a Planeta TV broadcast dedicated to Bulgarian traditional folk music, which is shown on the television channel and on posted on YouTube.

The broadcast also “covers the most important cultural events in Bulgaria, and undoubtedly the most significant one in January was the opening of Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture 2019.

“The event was covered by all the leading television channels in the country, and extensive coverage of the official ceremony in Plovdiv and posted on our YouTube channel was included in the edition of Bashtino Ognishte on January 18 2019,” the foundation said.

It said that YouTube’s automatic search and discovery system had detected matching content with the foundation’s video and had declared a conflict, although neither Payner nor Planeta TV had lodged claims.

“We’re working on contacting YouTube and correcting the misunderstanding. We apologise for the inconvenience,” the foundation said.

