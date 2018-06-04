Anti-immigrant party wins Slovenia parliamentary poll

Share this: Facebook

An anti-immigration opposition party led by former prime minister Janez Jansa won the most seats in Slovenia’s parliamentary election Sunday, but may struggle to put together a coalition government.

With nearly every vote counted, the Slovenian Democratic Party will finish with about 25 seats in the 90-seat parliament.

The so-called “anti-establishment” party led by former comedian turned politician Marjan Sarec, will finish in second place with about 12 seats.

(Photo: sds.si)

