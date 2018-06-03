‘Macedonia’ name dispute: Agreement will be reached before June European Council, Zaev says

Share this: Facebook

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on June 2 that he still had not spoken on the phone with Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras regarding a possible solution to the name issue.

Zaev told reporters at an event launching the construction works on express road Stip-Radovis there were certain technical problems that need to be resolved by both sides.

“You know I have been an optimist since the beginning and would refrain from presenting details. I believe we will reach a solution and the telephone conversation will take place as soon as these technical problems are removed. I also believe we will announce the agreement to the public very soon, so that we reach the June deadline before the European Council, because it will decide on the start of Macedonia’s EU accession talks. Therefore, we are entirely focused and committed these days to the provisions of the agreement, details that matter,” Zaev said.

