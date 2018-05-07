Energy: Bulgaria faced with its Achilles heel

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria should give priority to gas, while developing its 2030 energy strategy, according to a study co-sponsored by the Shell Group and Baringa Partners consultants.

Otherwise, Sofia will fail to meet the EU’s environmental objectives as specified, according to a report on the NGW website.

Bulgaria, which chairs the EU until the end of June, must develop the appropriate planning to develop the gas industry, reinforcing its role in the country’s energy mix, the study says.

At the same time, it is essential to liberalise the energy market, a process that seems to have been long delayed.

But the gas industry will be complemented by the parallel development of renewable energy sources.

