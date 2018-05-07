Bulgarian mountaineer Boyan Petrov missing in Himalayas for several days

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian mountaineer Boyan Petrov, a veteran climber who has summited 10 peaks of more than 8000m altitude, has been missing in the Himalayas for several days, the Foreign Ministry said on May 7.

Bulgaria’s embassy in Beijing had received information from the Tibetan Mountaineering Association that Petrov, who embarked on an expedition in the Himalayas with 10 others, had not been seen since May 3.

According to the information received, his absence was noticed by participants in the expedition in the region of Shisha Pangma peak, at less than 7500m above sea level. The peak is at an altitude of 8027m and is near the border with Nepal.

A search party of three went out to look for Petrov. His tent and sleeping bag were found on the morning of May 6, at a spot about 7350m above sea level.

The search was called off because of a sudden worsening of weather conditions.

The Tibetan Mountaineering Association said that they were in touch with the head of the expedition, who had told them that the search for Petrov was continuing.

The Foreign Ministry said that Bulgaria’s embassies in Beijing and Delhi were in constant contact with local institutions about the case.

Petrov’s wife, Radoslava Nenova, told Bulgarian National Television that she believed that he had reached another camp where there was food and oxygen. “He has everything he needs to survive,” she said.

