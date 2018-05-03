DiscoverEU: EC seeks 15 000 18-year-old EU citizens ‘prepared to travel this summer’

Share this: Facebook

In an offer unlikely to see a shortage of applicants, the European Commission is seeking 15 000 eighteen-year-old European Union citizens willing to travel around the EU in summer 2018.

Those chosen will have “the opportunity to travel around Europe this summer in order to discover the continent’s rich cultural heritage, get in touch with other people, learn from other cultures and as such discover what unites Europe”.

The project has a 12 million euro budget.

Participants can travel up to 30 days and can visit between one and four foreign destinations.

“As 2018 is the European Year of Cultural Heritage, the travellers will have the chance to participate in the many events that are taking place all over Europe,” a May 3 statement by the European Commission said.

In an application round to select the first 15 000 travellers, those interested will need to apply over a two-week period in the month of June 2018 via the European Youth Portal.

Applicants must be 18 years old on July 1 2018, EU citizens, and “prepared to travel this summer”.

A jury will make the final selection of the first 15 000 recipients.

A second round of applications in the second half of 2018 may be organised based on the remaining budget and feedback from participants travelling this summer.

More details about the initiative will be published mid-May on the European Youth Portal website.

Information will also be disseminated through the European Youth Facebook page and the European Youth Twitter account.

