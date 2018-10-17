EC announces 12 000 additional free tickets available for 18-year-olds to discover Europe

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission announced on October 17 a second competition for 18-year-old EU citizens to win free tickets to travel around the continent.

The deadline to enter is November 29 2018, the EC said.

All 18-year-olds in the EU will then have until December 11 to apply for a free ticket, giving them the opportunity to travel around Europe between April 15 and October 31 2019.

European Commissioner Tibor Navracsics, responsible for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, said: “This summer, around 15 000 18-year-olds were able to travel across the EU.

“They experienced first-hand what it feels like to be European. They got the opportunity to discover Europe’s diversity and cultural richness as well as to meet people from all over the EU. We have heard so many fantastic stories from those who took part, and I am delighted that we are able to offer this experience to more young people next year!” Navracsics said.

Applicants must be 18 years old on December 31 2018 and be prepared to travel between April 15 and October 31 2019 for a maximum period of 30 days.

Those interested in taking part need to apply via the European Youth Portal.

An evaluation committee will assess the applications and select the recipients.

Applicants will be notified about the selection results mid-January 2019.

Successful applicants will be able to travel individually or in a group of up to five people. As a general rule they will be travelling by rail. However, to ensure wide access across the continent, participants can also use alternative transport modes, such as buses or ferries, or, exceptionally, planes. This will ensure that young people living in remote areas or on islands part of the EU will also have a chance to take part.

The European Commission said that based on the overwhelming interest in DiscoverEU and the experience it offers young people across the EU, the European Commission has proposed 700 million euro for the initiative under the future Erasmus programme in the EU’s next long-term budget after 2020.

If the European Parliament and the Council agree to the proposal, an additional 1.5 million 18 year olds will be able to travel between 2021 and 2027.

