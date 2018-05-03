Bulgaria assists largest-ever European police operation against online sale of counterfeit goods and pirated content

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria was among several European countries that co-operated in Operation Aphrodite, the largest-ever European law enforcement operation against illegal online marketplaces selling counterfeit goods and pirated content, police agency Europol said on May 3 2018.

Joint investigations by Europol’s Intellectual Property Crime Coordinated Coalition (IPC³), the Italian Guardia di Finanza and law enforcement authorities from nine EU countries, have seized more than 20 000 packages and closed more than 1000 accounts.

On offer were sports articles, medicines, mobile phones, bags, jewellery, sunglasses, clothing, watches, perfumes and cosmetics, illegal IPTV set-top-boxes and online piracy over different social media platforms.

Operation Aphrodite, run with the cooperation of Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom, led the preliminary investigation of more than 250 people selling counterfeit goods and pirated content, prosecuting more than 100 suspects, while numerous investigations are still ongoing, Europol said.

“The internet continues to be a major facilitator of intellectual property crime as it utilises new and emerging platforms, such as social media, that have made it easier to post and share offerings for counterfeit goods and pirated content to an expanding audience,” the police agency said.

Europol will examine the scale of the problem, gather evidence and monitor social media and sales platforms.

“The exponential growth of internet platforms has also affected the development of online marketplaces or e-stores that can be considered alternative channels to retailing. These new markets also take advantage of social channels to perpetrate illicit activities.”

Vendors advertise the counterfeit goods through posts showing the product and price. Then, the details of the transaction are defined through other communication channels (messaging applications or by telephone under different names). Couriers deliver the packages and payment is usually made via prepaid cards or Paypal.

Following a methodical exploration of the web, the target accounts of the social networks are detected. Such searches are carried out on normal search engines, on ad portals and on social media, also using web-crawlers, Europol said.

“Consumers need to be informed of the use of social media as these platforms are used by criminal networks,” Europol said.

(Photos via Europol)

