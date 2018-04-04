Dossier Commission member: Items missing from Julia Kristeva’s file

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Items from the file of Bulgaria’s communist-era secret service State Security on Julia Kristeva had been removed and its contents renumbered, a member of the Dossier Commission said in a television interview on April 4.

The Dossier Commission said on March 27 that Kristeva, a philosopher and author who has lived in Paris since the mid-1960s, worked for State Security as “Agent Sabina”. Amid controversy about the allegation, which Kristeva vehemently denies, the Commission made the contents of her file public online on March 30.

There have been allegations in the media that the file appeared to have been manipulated by items being removed and renumbered. In an April 2 media interview, Dossier Commission head Evtim Kostadinov said there was no doubt that Kristeva had worked for State Security.

Numerous reports have pointed out that the file contains material about Kristeva, but no report written by her nor any with her signature.

Boncheva, who some days ago posted on Facebook that she had signed the report naming Kristeva as a State Security agent after examining her file, told bTV that the file was no different than other State Security documentation.

“Why did no one get excited by the opening of Georgi Purvanov’s file? (Purvanov, a former leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and a two-term president of Bulgaria, was State Security’s Agent Gotse). This is happening now because it is an authoritative person who has European positions. When it turns out that such a person had contact with the services, that sounds extremely painful,” Boncheva said.

Boncheva responded to comments from Miglena Nikolchina, a Sofia University lecturer, who said that the process had been taken from the wrong side, “the side of those who were blackmailed” and who said that it was absurd to prove anything when documents were missing from a file.

“Professor Nikolchina asked a very serious question – how to distinguish among people who have been involved in State Security? Some were under threat for their lives and that of their relatives. Others were for mercantile reasons. Others have done it for career development, but these motives are as diverse as life is diverse,” Boncheva said.

“Julia Kristeva has a great chance to help not only herself, but also the whole process,” said Boncheva, who said that there was no doubt that Kristeva had contacts with State Security.

“Why not try to sue the people who created these documents? That would be the beginning of a process that would take things in another direction. I would congratulate anyone who tried to sue the recruiter or the operative worker,” she said.

Comments

comments