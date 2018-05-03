European Commission ends ECJ lawsuits on copyrights, maritime policy against Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission said on May 3 that it was withdrawing two cases against Bulgaria at the European Court of Justice after the country brought its laws in line with European Union legislation, thus ending the need for infringement proceedings.

In one case, Bulgaria had failed to pass laws fully implementing EU regulations on collective management of copyright and related rights, and multi-territorial licensing of rights in musical works for online use.

In the other, the country had failed to notify the EC of the measures it undertook to adopt EU rules on establishing a framework for maritime spatial planning, which works across the borders of EU states to ensure human activities at sea take place in an efficient, safe and sustainable way.

Both cases were referred to the ECJ in December 2017, with the European Commission asking for fines of 19 121.60 euro a day in the first case and 14 089.60 euro a day in the second.

