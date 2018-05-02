Unemployment in Bulgaria was 5.2% in March 2018, again below EU average

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2018 was 5.2 per cent, down from 5.3 per cent a month earlier and from 6.4 per cent in March 2017, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on May 2.

The March 2018 figure for Bulgaria was once again below the EU average unemployment, which was 7.1 per cent.

The Bulgarian unemployment figures represented about 179 000 people, down from about 212 000 jobless people a year earlier.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria also dropped again in March 2018, to 10.4 per cent (about 19 000 people), from 13.5 per cent (about 22 000 people) in March 2017.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments