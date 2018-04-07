Air France strike causes cancellations of flights between Paris and Sofia on April 7

Share this: Facebook

Air France flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Sofia Airport on April 7 2018 have been cancelled because of a strike by staff unions, the airport in the Bulgarian capital city said.

The two flights cancelled are the one that was scheduled to arrive from the French capital at 4.45pm and the one that was to depart from Sofia to Paris at 5.35pm.

Further strikes are scheduled for April 10, 11, 17, 18, 23 and 24, Air France said in a notice to passengers on April 6.

Air France said that it was too early to evaluate the possible impacts of the forthcoming scheduled strikes.

In the event of a cancellation of a flight, the airline will ensure that it will notify customers personally the day before the departure by SMS or e-mail. Up-to-date information on flights is also available on the Air France website.

Air France pilot unions previously held strikes on February 22, March 23 and 30 and April 3 in their pay dispute with the airline. Currently, they have been joined in the strike by unions representing flight attendants and ground crews. The demand is for a six per cent pay increase, which the airline is refusing.

