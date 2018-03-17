Bulgaria faces ‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning, for strong winds and rain, for March 18

Share this: Facebook

A “Code Orange” dangerous weather warning has been issued for every district in Bulgaria for March 18, as wintry weather – just as spring is due within two days – was forecast, bringing rain, strong winds and icy conditions.

Districts forecast to experience icy conditions on March 18 were listed as Dobrich, Razgrad, Rousse and Silistra.

Rain and strong winds were forecast for all districts in Bulgaria, resulting in the warning of dangerous weather.

According to weather forecasters, snow was possible in north-eastern Bulgaria.

Bulgarian National Television said on March 17 that strong winds in Sofia had smashed windows and damaged roofs in Sofia. The report said that on Saturday afternoon, trees were brought down in the capital city’s Borissova Gradina, Zaimov Park and Knyazehov park. Part of a roof in the Mladost neighbourhood was torn off, damaging a car.

In spite of the balmy, near-spring weather on March 17 in many places in Bulgaria, a return to wintry weather was forecast at the close of the weekend. The Road Infrastructure Agency said that on March 18, rain could turn to snow in high mountain areas.

Road cleaning companies said that they were ready to respond to clear roads, while the agency called on motorists to drive with caution, taking into account the expected difficult conditions.

(Photo: Pawel Kornacki/freeimages.com)

