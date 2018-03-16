Bulgaria issues ‘Code Orange’ weather warning for 11 districts on March 17 over forecast strong wind

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian authorities have issued a “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for March 17 for 11 districts because of forecasts of strong winds.

The 11 districts are Bourgas, Gabrovo, Kurdzhali, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Shoumen, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Veliko Turnovo and Vratsa.

For March 17, the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather was issued for all other districts in Bulgaria because of strong winds, with one exception, Vidin, which has “Code Green” status.

Forecasts for the weekend and the beginning of next week are that Bulgaria will see drastic changes of weather.

March 17 is forecast to see weather that is quite warm for the season, with highs of 20 degrees Celsius in capital city Sofia, 21 degrees in Plovdiv and 16 degrees in Varna, with cloudy weather.

However, temperatures will drop on Sunday, to a maximum of 14 in Sofia, 16 in Plovdiv and 14 in Varna, with rain forecast for Bulgaria’s three largest cities.

The beginning of next week, in which astronomical spring begins on March 20, is forecast to see a drastic drop in temperatures, with a maximum of six degrees in Sofia, seven degrees in Plovdiv and six degrees in Varna, with rain forecast in most parts of the country.

In short, the start of spring in Bulgaria will see, ironically, a return to wintry weather for some days – with forecasters saying that in the north-eastern part of the country, there might even be snow next week.

Comments

comments