MEP Papadimoulis urges European Parliament debate on Paradise Papers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Dimitris Papadimoulis, the Vice President of the European Parliament, submitted a formal request on November 7 for an urgent parliamentary debate on the Paradise Papers.

His request was sent to Gabi Zimmer, the chair of the confederal group of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) in the European Parliament, reading “The European Parliament must debate and adopt a clear position on the effort to fight tax avoidance and tax evasion by the financial and political elite.”

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments