EU increases support to Ukrainian armed forces to 3.6B euro

Ahead of the summit between the European Union and Ukraine, the Council of the EU adopted on February 2 assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that provide further military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Council of the EU said.

These consist of a seventh package worth 500 million euro, and a new 45 million euro assistance measure supporting the training efforts of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

“With today’s decision, the EU is stepping up its support to Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian war of aggression,” the statement said.

The seventh package will now bring the total EU contribution under the EPF for Ukraine to 3.6 billion euro.

The statement said that the aim of the new assistance measure supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine trained under EUMAM Ukraine is to provide necessary non-lethal equipment and supplies as well as services to back the training activities.

The mobilisation of additional military assistance and support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine trained by EUMAM Ukraine demonstrates that the EU remains steadfast in its support for the Ukrainian military in defending the country against the escalating illegal aggression, the statement said.

Russia’s latest indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure are additional proof of Russia’s complete disrespect for human rights and international law, the Council of the EU said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: “Ukraine should get all the necessary military equipment and training it needs to defend its territory and its people from Russia’s war of aggression.

“They are not just defending their country; they are also defending our common values and the basic principles of international law. Today’s new measures send a clear message at a crucial time: we will continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and as long as it is needed,” Borrell said.

