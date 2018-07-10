Skopje awaits an invitation from Nato

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



While Nato starts a summit on July 10 in Brussels, government authorities in Skopje say that they are sure that the country will now receive an invitation to become a member of the alliance.

Stevo Pendarovski, national coordinator for Nato, said that on Wednesday, the country will receive an invitation similar to the one that Croatia, Albania and Montenegro received.

Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska said that the country is interested in receiving the invitation and joining the alliance as soon as possible.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments