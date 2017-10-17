Sofia municipality planting more than 500 trees along streets and boulevards by end of autumn

Share this: Facebook

By the end of autumn 2017, more than 500 trees of various varieties will be planted along streets and boulevards in Sofia, the municipality said on October 17.

In the past week, 22 new trees had been planted in empty spaces in Maria Louisa, Patriarch Evtimii and Vitosha boulevards, the municipality said. This week, new shale trees will be planted along Alabin, Positano and Sveta Nedelya streets.

The varieties being planted include hawthorn and horse chestnut, among several others.

The afforestation is part of an autumn campaign that will see a total of 1350 trees planted in green areas, parks, gardens and along pavements and streets in Sofia municipality.

The locations for tree-planting include Tsar Boris III Boulevard, Ovcha Kupel Boulevard and several other streets.

As part of Sofia municipality’s autumn afforestation campaign, additional initiatives include “My Green School/Kindergarten” which will see schools and kindergartens given plants for their yards.

The municipality said that this autumn, there would be a large-scale initiative, “The New Forest of Sofia”, that envisages the planting of 125 000 trees over an area of 22.5 hectares in Suhodol.

(Photo: Alvesgaspar)

