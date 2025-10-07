Bulgaria marks anniversary of terrorist attack on Israel with call for release of hostages

Two years after Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, Bulgaria remembers the numerous innocent victims and stands with their families, and all those still held hostage in Gaza, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on October 7 on X.

“On this date, we call for the immediate release of all hostages, an end to the war and violence and for a path toward peace and security for all,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In a post on Facebook on October 7, Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosi Levi Sfari, described the day as one of remembrance, mourning and resolve.

“Today we remember the darkest day in Israel’s history – October 7, 2023 – when Hamas terrorists, driven by years of indoctrination to hatred, violence, and martyrdom, crossed the border from Gaza and carried out an unspeakable massacre,” he said.

“They murdered over 1,200 innocent people – men, women, children, babies, the elderly, and entire families – and abducted 251 hostages into Gaza. Many of them were tortured and murdered in captivity. 48 remain in the hands of Hamas to this very day,” Sfari said.

October 7 did not end that morning, he said.

“It continues every single day that Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, and every day that Hamas still rules there, continuing to glorify terror and death instead of peace and life.”

Sfari said that hat day “also marked the opening of a broad war against Israel from multiple fronts – Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, militias in Syria and Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen, terror cells in Judea and Samaria, and Iran itself, which directly launched missiles and drones toward Israel and continues to arm, fund, and coordinate the terrorist forces encircling our nation”.

“We express our deep gratitude to Bulgaria, which from the very first hours stood firmly by Israel – condemning the atrocities, supporting Israel’s right to defend its citizens, and showing solidarity with the Jewish community in Bulgaria and with the the Israeli people, the hostages and their families,” he said.

“We live in an era of great volatility, where hatred and disinformation spread faster than truth. Only the alliance of the forces of light – nations that share the values of freedom, democracy, and respect for life – can bring about real change.”

Israel stands proudly as part of the democratic world that cherishes peace, Sfari said.

“Together, we must eradicate the education of hatred, the glorification of terror, and the resurgence of antisemitism – for the sake of our children, and for the future of humanity.

“May the memory of the victims be a blessing. May the hostages return home soon,” he said.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X: “Today, we remember the victims of the heinous attacks by Hamas on 7 October 2023.

“The prospects for peace are more realistic today than ever before. This war can end. With all hostages released. And a chance for suffering to stop,” Kallas said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)