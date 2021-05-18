Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 11 242 people completed vaccination cycle

Share this: Facebook

So far, 425 971 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine.

This figure includes 11 242 people in the past 24 hours, according to the May 18 daily report by the national information system.

So far, 1 134 977 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 18 236 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that the deaths of 84 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 343.

Of 16 505 tests done in the past day, 677 – about 4.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 414 869 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 32 844 active cases, a decrease of 1614 in the past day.

The report said that 2207 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 364 682.

There are 4592 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 266 in the past day, with 490 in intensive care, a decrease of nine.

Eleven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 350, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

