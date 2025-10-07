European Parliament backs more flexible visa suspension mechanism

The European Parliament has backed legislation to make it easier to remove the right to visa-free travel to the European Union from countries posing security risks or breaching human rights.

In a vote on October 7, MEPs approved a reform of the EU visa suspension mechanism concerning 61 countries whose nationals can currently travel to the Schengen area without a visa for short stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period (see list of countries at this link).

The legislation, already agreed informally by European Parliament and Council of the EU negotiators, was approved in plenary by 518 in favour and 96 against, with 24 abstaining.

It still needs to be formally adopted by the Council of the EU. It will enter into force 20 days after its publication in the EU Official Journal.

The mechanism allows the European Commission to reintroduce visa requirements for a specific country when there are security concerns – first temporarily, pending an investigation and dialogue, and then permanently, if the issues persist.

The grounds include internal security threats (including a rise in serious crimes committed by nationals from the country concerned), and substantial increases in unsuccessful asylum applications, entry refusals or numbers of people overstaying their visas.

The reform adds new grounds for triggering a suspension, namely: hybrid threats (such as state-sponsored instrumentalisation of migrants); investor citizenship schemes (or “golden passports”) raising security concerns; a lack of alignment with EU visa policy; violations of the United Nations Charter, international human rights or humanitarian law; and failure to comply with international court decisions.

The additions align the grounds for suspension with the grounds for granting the visa waiver in the first place, and aim to create a deterrent effect. Existing grounds, including security concerns and a lack of cooperation on readmissions, will be maintained.

To deter third-country governments from violating the terms of their short-stay visa waiver agreements, the law will give the EU more flexibility to suspend visa freedom for government officials who may bear responsibility for a government’s human rights breaches or other violations.

With the reform, the threshold for assessing “substantial” increases in numbers of people staying without permission or of serious criminal offences will be set at 30 per cent. The threshold for calculating a low recognition rate of asylum application will be set at 20 per cent. In well-justified cases, the Commission will also be able to deviate from these thresholds.

Under the new rules, the European Commission (following a proposal by a concerned member state or on its own initiative, and taking into account information received from any EU institution) can start the process of suspending visa-free travel from specific third countries into the Schengen area, first temporarily, and then permanently if the issues are not resolved. To date, visa freedom has only been revoked once, in the case of Vanuatu.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)