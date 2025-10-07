Bulgaria issues weather warnings for October 8 over forecast heavy rain

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for eight districts in the north-eastern part of the country for October 8 because of forecast heavy rainfall.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Dobrich, Silistra, Razgrad, Rousse, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Lovech and Pleven.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for the districts of Varna, Turgovishte, Vratsa and Montana.

All other districts are classified Code Green for October 8, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The meteorological bureau said on October 7 that over the next 24 hours, the weather situation in Bulgaria will remain complicated.

At night, it will remain rainy in the Danube Plain and Ludogorie and in places the amounts will be significant.

In the southeastern regions of the country, precipitation will weaken, and in places it will temporarily stop.

October 8 will remain cloudy and rainy, with larger rainfall in northern Bulgaria.

Maximum temperatures will be between 10° and 15° Celsius, with minimums between 6° and 11°.

In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around 7° and the maximum, around 10°.

In the mountains it will be cloudy, windy and with snowfall, with rain at altitudes below about 1500 metres.

There will be significant snowfall in the Central Balkan region and in the Rila-Rhodope region. A new snow cover will form, and in combination with the strong northerly wind, blizzards will be possible. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 7°, at 2000 metres, about 1°.

It will be cloudy and rainy along the Black Sea coast. There will be significant precipitation along the northern coast. Maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 18°.

