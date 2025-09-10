VDL in pitch for unity: ‘Europe is in a fight’

Europe is in a fight, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her State of the European Union address to the European Parliament on September 10, issuing a plea for unity.

Von der Leyen told MEPs in Strasbourg that the fight was for a continent that is whole and at peace, a free and independent Europe, “a fight for our values and our democracies” and “for our liberty and our ability to determine our destiny for ourselves”.

“Europe must fight….for its place in a world in which many major powers are either ambivalent or openly hostile to Europe,” Von der Leyen said.

This must be Europe’s Independence Moment, she said, adding that she believed that this was the EU’s mission.

“To be able to take care of our own defence and security, to take control over the technologies and energies that will fuel our economies, to decide what kind of society and democracy we want to live in, to be open to the world and choose partnerships with allies – old and new, ” Von der Leyen said.

“Ultimately, it is about having the freedom and the power to determine our own destiny. And we know we can do it,” she said.

On Poland

“Just today we have seen a reckless and unprecedented violation of Poland’s and Europe’s air space by more than 10 Russian drones,” Von der Leyen said.

Europe stands in full solidarity with Poland, she said, a statement that drew a standing ovation from MEPs.

On Ukraine

This war needs to end with a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, Von der Leyen said: “Because Ukraine’s freedom is Europe’s freedom”.

“We need more pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table,” Von der Leyen said.

“We need more sanctions. We are now working on the 19th package in coordination with partners,” she said.

“We are particularly looking at phasing out Russian fossil fuels faster, the shadow fleet and third countries.”

This is Russia’s war. And it is Russia that should pay, Von der Leyen said.

“This is why we need to work urgently on a new solution to finance Ukraine’s war effort on the basis of the immobilised Russian assets.

“With the cash balances -associated to these Russian assets, we can provide Ukraine with a Reparations Loan. The assets themselves will not be touched. And the risk will have to be carried collectively.”

Ukraine will only pay back the loan once Russia pays for the reparations, she said.

The money will help Ukraine already today. But it will also be crucial in the mid and long-term for Ukraine’s security, Von der Leyen said.

She said that the EC will propose a new programme, called Qualitative Military Edge, which would support investment in the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces.

“We can help transform Ukrainian ingenuity into battlefield advantage – and into joint industrialisation, ” Von der Leyen said.

She announced that Europe will frontload six billion euro from the ERA loan and enter into a Drone Alliance with Ukraine.

On European security

Putin’s war economy will not stop – even if the war does, Von der Leyen said.

“That means Europe must be ready to take responsibility for its own security,” she said, adding that “of course, Nato will always be essential”.

“But only a strong and credible European defence posture will be able to guarantee our security.”

There is no doubt: Europe’s eastern flank keeps all of Europe safe, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, Von der Leyen said.

“This is why we must invest in supporting it through an Eastern Flank Watch.”

This means giving Europe independent strategic capabilities, she said.

“We must invest in real-time space surveillance so that no movement of forces goes unseen. We must heed the call of our Baltic friends and build a drone wall. This is not an abstract ambition. It is the bedrock of credible defence.”

“A European capability developed together, deployed together, and sustained together, that can respond in real time. One that leaves no ambiguity as to our intentions.”

On EU expansion

A larger and stronger Union is a security guarantee for all of us, Von der Leyen said.

“And because for Ukraine, for Moldova, for the Western Balkans – their future is in our Union.

Let’s make the next reunification of Europe happen.”

On Gaza

The actions and statements by the most extremist ministers of the Israeli government which incite violence, Von der Leyen said.

“All of this points to a clear attempt to undermine the two-state solution. To undermine the vision of a viable Palestinian state and we must not let that happen.”

Because what is happening in Gaza is unacceptable, she said.

“On our side, we proposed to suspend parts of our Horizon funding (to Israel),” she said, acknowledging that the move was stuck without a majority.

She propose a packaged of measures to carve out a way forward.

“We will put our bilateral support to Israel on hold.

“We will stop all payments in these areas – without affecting our work with Israeli civil society or Yad Vashem,” Von der Leyen said.

She said that the EC would make two further proposals to the Council of the EU, proposing

sanctions on the extremist ministers and on violent settlers, and proposing partial suspension of the Association Agreement on trade-related matters.

“I am aware it will be difficult to find majorities,” she said

“And I know that any action will be too much for some. Too little for others.”

“I am a long-standing friend of the people of Israel,” Von der Leyen said.

“I know how much the atrocious attacks on October 7 by Hamas terrorists shook the nation to its core.”

The hostages have now been held captive by Hamas terrorists for more than 700 days since October 7, Von der Leyen said: “That is 700 days of pain and suffering”.

There can never by any place for Hamas – neither now, nor in the future, Von der Leyen said: “Because they are terrorists who want to destroy Israel”.

“And they are also inflicting terror on their own people. Keeping their future hostage.”

Europe’s goal has always been the same, she said – real security for Israel and a safe present and future for all Palestinians.

“And that means that the hostages must be released.

“That there should be unrestrained access for all humanitarian aid.

“And that there must be an immediate ceasefire.”

But in the longer term, the only realistic peace plan is one based on two States, she said: “Living side by side in peace and security.”

On disinformation

Our democracy is under attack, Von der Leyen said.

“The rise in information manipulation and disinformation is dividing our societies.

“It is not only eroding trust in the truth – but also in democracy itself.

“This is why we urgently need the European Democracy Shield.”

We need more capacity to monitor and detect information manipulation and disinformation, she said.

“So we will set up a new European Centre for Democratic Resilience. This will bring together all the expertise and capacity across Member States and neighbouring countries.”

Media Resilience Programme

In some communities across Europe, traditional media are struggling, Von der Leyen said.

“This has created many news deserts where disinformation thrives. And this is very dangerous for our democracy,” she said.

Because informed citizens who can trust what they read and hear are essential to keep those-in-power accountable, Von der Leyen said.

“And when independent media are dismantled or neutralised, our ability to monitor corruption and preserve democracy is severely weakened.

“This is why the first step in an autocrat’s playbook is always to capture independent media. Because this enables backsliding and corruption to happen in the dark.

“So we need to do more to protect our media and independent press,” Von der Leyen said.

This was why the EC will launch a new Media Resilience Programme – it will support independent journalism and media literacy, she told MEPs.

“But we also need to invest to address some of the root causes of this trend. This is why in the next budget, we have proposed to significantly boost funding for media.

“We also need to enable private equity. We will therefore use our tools to support independent and local media.

“A free press is the backbone of any democracy. And we will support Europe’s press to remain free, Von der Leyen said.

The full text of Von der Leyen’s speech is available at the EC’s official website.

(Photos: © European Union 2025)