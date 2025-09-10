Bulgarian Navy team destroys rocket part found on Veleka beach

A Bulgarian Navy specialist team identified and destroyed on September 10 a hollow rocket starter motor found on Veleka beach near the village of Sinemorets on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, according to a statement by the Defence Ministry.

The object was first seen floating in the sea in front of Veleka beach, the statement said.

The team identified the object, which was 1.7m in length and 17cm in diameter and determined that it was not dangerous to transport it.

They retrieved the item from the shore and transported it to the Bourgas Naval Base.

The Navy team carried out the operation after a request by the Bourgas district administration and following permission from the Chief of Defence, the ministry said.



(Photos: Ministry of Defence)