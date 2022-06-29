Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry slams Russian embassy’s fundraiser for soldiers

The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has described a fundraising initiative for Russia’s military, posted on the Facebook page of the Russian embassy in Sofia, as absolutely unacceptable.

In a post on Facebook on June 29, the Foreign Ministry issued a reminder that Bulgaria strongly condemns the Russian aggression against Ukraine, which was a gross violation of international law by Russia.

“Calls on citizens of a member state of the European Union to support servicemen involved in this illegal Russian aggression, as well as to violate European sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation in response to the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, are absolutely unacceptable,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Please note that transfers to these banking institutions cannot be made as they are subject to EU restrictive measures,” the ministry said.

The statement by the ministry came a day after Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced that 70 Russian diplomats were being expelled from Bulgaria for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

