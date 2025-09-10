Bulgaria states solidarity with Poland after Russian incursion into Polish air space

Bulgaria stands together in full solidarity with our ally Poland, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on September 10 after a large-scale incursion into Polish air space of Russian drones.

“Russia’s repeated intrusions into Nato airspace are a threat to the Euro-Atlantic security. Such actions will be met with decisive measures to protect the Alliance,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on X.

Numerous drones entered Polish airspace overnight and were met with Polish and Nato air defences, a Nato spokesperson said on X on September 10.

The spokeperson said that Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte was in touch with Polish leadership and was consulting closely with Poland.

The Polish government website quoted Prime Minister Donald Tusk as saying on September 10: “We are ready to repel such provocations and attacks.

“We are well prepared. The situation is serious, and today no one can doubt that we must prepare for various scenarios,” Tusk told an emergency government meeting convened in response to the violation of Polish skies by Russian drones.

The procedures worked, the decision-making process was flawless, and the threat was eliminated. Poland is in constant contact with its allies, including the Nato Secretary General. Airports have restored normal operations, the Polish government website said.

“This is the first time that Russian drones have been shot down over the territory of a Nato country and that is why all our allies are taking the situation very seriously,” Tusk said.

During the operation to neutralize the drones, Polish and allied aircraft, including Dutch F-35s, operated in Polish skies. In addition to Polish aircraft, allied radar systems also participated in tracking the positions of the enemy drones.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X on September 10: “Last night in Poland, we saw the most serious European airspace violation by Russia since the war began, and indications suggest it was intentional, not accidental”.

The EU stands in full solidarity with Poland, Kallas said.

Nato chief Rutte said in a September 10 statement:”Last night, numerous drones from Russia violated Polish airspace”.

“Our air defences were activated and successfully ensured the defence of Nato territory, as they are designed to do. Several Allies were involved alongside Poland. This included Polish F16s, Dutch F35s, Italian AWACS, Nato Multi Role Tanker Transport, and German Patriots. I commend the pilots and all who contributed to this quick and skillful response.”

The North Atlantic Council met this morning and discussed the situation in light of Poland’s request for consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty, Rutte said.

“Allies expressed solidarity with Poland and denounced Russia’s reckless behaviour. A full assessment of the incident is ongoing. What is clear is that the violation last night is not an isolated incident.”

The Supreme Allied Commander will continue to actively manage our deterrence and defence posture along the entire eastern flank, Rutte said.

“Allies are resolved to defend every inch of Allied territory. We will closely monitor the situation along our eastern flank, our air defences continually at the ready.”

“This only reinforces the importance of Nato and the path to which Allies agreed at our Summit in The Hague earlier this year,” Rutte said.

“We need to invest more in our defence, ramp up defence production so we have what we need to deter and defend, and we need to continue to support Ukraine, whose security is interlinked with our own.”

Russia is waging a dangerous war of aggression against Ukraine that continually targets civilians and civilian infrastructure, Rutte said.

“Allies are determined to step up their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s escalating campaign,” he said.