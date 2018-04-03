Five countries that do not recognise Kosovo refuse to take part in Balkans summit in Bulgaria

On May 17 2018, Bulgaria will host the EU Summit with the countries of the Western Balkans, which is expected to finalise an agreement on transport, energy and digital connections in the region.

While everything seemed to be on the right track, the Bulgarian rotating presidency of the EU is facing the refusal to participate of five countries which do not recognise Kosovo as an independent country.

Thus, the summit is expected to be held with Kosovo’s presence, but by respecting the “neutrality” for the status, said the spokesperson for the Bulgarian EU presidency, Genoveva Cervenakova.

To continue reading, please click here.

