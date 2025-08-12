Revenue of Bulgaria’s accommodation establishments in June 2025 up 26% y/y

Total revenue from nights spent in accommodation establishments in Bulgaria in June 2025 was 26 per cent higher than in June 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 12.

The revenue from nights spent in accommodation establishments include the sums paid by the guests, without the extra services, the NSI said.

In June 2025, revenue added up to 340.7 million leva – 243.1 million from non-residents of Bulgaria and 97.6 million from residents of Bulgaria.

The number of arrivals in June 2025 was six per cent higher than in June 2024, with an increase of 13.9 per cent for non-residents and a decrease of 1.9 per cent for residents of Bulgaria.

Bulgarians spent 2.4 nights on average and non-residents 4.4 nights on average, the NSI said. Among non-residents, 77.6 per cent stayed in four- and five-star accommodation.

(Photo: Kevin Rutherford)