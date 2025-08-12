Bulgaria’s exports in January – June 2025 down 4.6%, imports up 3.1% y/y

In January – June 2025, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 39 986.2 million leva, 4.6 per cent less than in January – June 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 12, citing preliminary data.

In June 2025, the total exports of goods added up to 6 970.3 million leva, a decrease of four per cent compared with June 2024, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – June 2025 was 48 757.0 million leva (at CIF prices), 3.1 per cent more than the same period of 2024.

In June 2025, the total imports of goods increased by 2.7 per cent compared with June 2024, adding up to 8 049.8 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – June 2025, amounting to 8 770.8 million leva.

In June 2025, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 079.5 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: ephe drin/ freeimages.com)