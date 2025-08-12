EU leaders: Path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine

In a statement posted on August 12, European Union leaders – with the exception of Hungary – said that they welcomed the efforts of US President Trump towards ending Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine.

The statement comes against the background of planned talks between Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on August 13.

A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force, the statement said.

“The people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future,” it said.

“The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities.”

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has wider implications for European and international security.

“We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests,” the EU leaders said.

The statement said that the EU, in coordination with the US and other like-minded partners, will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine as Ukraine is exercising its inherent right of self-defence. It will also continue to uphold and impose restrictive measures against the Russian Federation.

A Ukraine capable of defending itself effectively is an integral part of any future security guarantees, the statement said.

“The European Union and Member States are ready to further contribute to security guarantees based on their respective competences and capabilities, in line with international law, and in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States.”

The European Union underlines the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny and will continue supporting Ukraine on its path towards EU membership, the statement said.

(Photo: European Parliament)