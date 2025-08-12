Military personnel in routine movement on Bulgaria’s national roads

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry has issued an advisory about the current movement of military personnel along the national road network and railways.

In connection with the rotation of military formations participating in the Nato Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria, as well as in the joint Bulgarian-American training at the Novo Selo training range, transportation is being carried out from August 11 to 14 inclusive along the national road and railway infrastructure of personnel with the necessary equipment, as well as military, transport and auxiliary equipment, the Defence Ministry said.

Personnel and military equipment from the Land Forces will also move along the Bulgarian road network in connection with the rotation of the Bulgarian armed forces contingent participating in the Nato Stabilization Force (KFOR) in Kosovo.

The convoys are being escorted by Military Police service teams, the ministry said.

(Archive photo: Defence Ministry)

