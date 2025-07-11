Bulgarian Air Force hosts international exercise Thracian Star 2025

The Bulgarian Air Force is hosting the international exercise Thracian Star 2025, which continues until July 25 2025, according to an announcement by the Defence Ministry.

The exercise, first held in 2010, involves the air forces of Bulgaria, the United States, Greece and Romania, and the Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria with the framework country Italy.

Joint flights and tasks will be held in Bulgarian air space.

The Defence Ministry listed the Bulgarian Air Force aircraft taking part as MiG-29s, L-39s, Su-25s and a Cougar helicopter, as well as air defence systems. It did not mention the Bulgarian Air Force’s two F-16s.

There are F-16s involved – from the US, Greek and Romanian air forces.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence)