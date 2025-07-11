Meetings Zelenskyy, Bulgaria’s PM pledges support for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

From the very beginning of the war, Bulgaria has consistently and unwaveringly supported Ukraine and this support will continue during the post-war reconstruction of the country, because it is of great importance not only for Ukraine itself, but also for the well-being of the entire region and Europe, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky, the government information service said on July 11.

Zhelyazkov and Zelenskyy poke in Rome during the IV High-Level Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the statement said.

Zhelyazkov stated Bulgaria’s readiness to make a positive contribution in all sectors where Bulgaria’s assistance is needed, according to its capabilities.

He highlighted the enormous experience and potential that Bulgaria has in the field of construction and infrastructure.

He also highlighted Bulgaria’s key role in the Black Sea region: “Our strategic position puts us in the focus of various initiatives for the security of ports and shipping”.

During the meeting between Zhelyazkov and Zelenskyy, energy co-operation between Bulgaria and Ukraine was discussed, the statement said.

The two countries will work towards deepening their partnership in the energy sector.

Emphasis was placed on energy connectivity, diversification of sources and the need for a common approach to addressing challenges, especially during the winter months, the Bulgarian government statement said.

(Photo: government.bg)