Sofia’s Nevsky cathedral to be backdrop for opera productions in July 2025

During July and August 2025, the square in front of the Saint Alexander Nevsky Cathedral will again transform into a space for grand open-stage performances, Sofia Opera and Ballet said.

On July 11, 12 and 13, The Hermit of Rila – about St John of Rila, with a script by Tihomir Pavlov and score by Father Kiril Popov, will be performed.

The performances are dedicated to the 1160th anniversary of Bulgaria’s adoption of Christianity.

On July 24, a series of 10 performances of Les Misérables by Alain Boublil and Claud-Michel Schonberg will begin (presented under an agreement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Ltd and Cameron Mackintosh Ltd).

This production marks the 140th anniversary of the deaht of Victor Hugo, one of the biggest names in French and world literature.

Les Misérables is one of the most performed musicals in the world and now it will be set following Plamen Kartaloff’s director’s concept.

The festival at the Alexander Nevsky cathedral square will close on August 8 with a grand performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s ninth symphony, with the world-famous maestro Daniel Oren conducting and performances by Jessica Pratt, Violeta Radomirska, Gregory Kunde and Alexandar Vinogradov.

The performance of Beethoven’s final symphony is dedicated to the 240th anniversary of the creation of Ode to Joy by Friedrich Schiller, Sofia Opera and Ballet said.

Further details about performances and tickets are available at Sofia Opera and Ballet’s website.