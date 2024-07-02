Bulgaria issues weather warnings over heavy rain forecast for July 3

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for seven districts for July 3 because of forecast heavy rain.

The seven districts are Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Plovdiv, Kurdzhali and Smolyan.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for nine districts for July 3, also because of forecast heavy rain.

The nine districts are Rousse, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas, Yambol, Sliven and Turgovishte.

The remaining, mainly western, districts in Bulgaria are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The weather bureau’s forecast for July 3 says that rainfall and thunderstorms will continue during the night in Western and Central Bulgaria, and hail is possible.

Temperatures will drop and the maximum will be between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, in Sofia about 23 deg C. Plovdiv, Varna and Bourgas are set for maximum highs of 27 deg C.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

