Bulgarian railways offering narrow-gauge railway excursions in July

A special narrow-gauge railway train will travel every Saturday and Sunday in July 2024 from Septemvri station to Velingrad and Tsvetino stations and back, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said on July 2.

The first excursion will be on July 6, the Day of Velingrad, and the excursions continue every Saturday and Sunday in connection with the 51st Velingrad Cultural Festival.

The train will include two vintage carriages, a standard passenger carriage and a guard’s van, with the train pulled by a diesel locomotive.

One of the vintage carriages is from 1926, the other from 1941 and the standard passenger carriage is from the first half of the 1970s.

The train will depart from Septemvri at 9.30am, arrive in Velingrad at 11.20am and continue on to one of the most picturesque stations on the line, Tsvetino, where it will arrive at noon.

On the return trip, the train will depart from Tsvetino at 12.25pm, arriving in Velingrad at 1pm. Passengers will have the opportunity for a short walk through the resort town.

The train will depart from Velingrad at 2.25pm, with a stop at Tsepina station to see the narrow-gauge museum. It will arrive at Septemvri station at 4.20pm.

Ticket prices are:

45 leva for an adult on the full route Septemvri – Velingrad – Tsvetino – Velingrad – Tsepina – Septemvri;



23.50 leva for children up to 10 years of age on the full route Septemvri – Velingrad – Tsvetino – Velingrad – Tsepina – Septemvri;



40 leva for an adult on the September – Velingrad – Tsepina – Septemvri route;

21 leva for children up to 10 years of age on the route September – Velingrad – Tsepina – Septemvri;



15 leva for an adult on the short route – Velingrad – Tsvetino – Velingrad; and



8.50 leva for children up to 10 years of age on the short route – Velingrad – Tsvetino – Velingrad.



Tickets can be purchased online at https://bileti.bdz.bg/ and from ticket offices and railway desks in all stations in the country.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!