Bulgaria, Greece criticise North Macedonia’s new president over name issue

Leaders of Bulgaria and Greece have criticised the Republic of North Macedonia’s newly-elected President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, after she referred to her country as “Macedonia” at her May 12 swearing-in ceremony.

Siljanovska-Davkova, elected on the ticket of the VMRO-DPMNE party, had said during her election campaign that she would not use the “North” part of the name of her country.

The country amended its constitution in 2018 to end a long-standing dispute with Greece over the use of the name “Macedonia”. The end of the dispute opened the way for the country to join Nato.

In a statement on May 13, Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev said that Bulgaria does not accept statements and behaviour that contradict both the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation of 2017 and, in principle, the agreements between the European Union and the Republic of North Macedonia.

“Bulgaria has repeatedly and clearly stated its position that the agreements must be strictly implemented,” Glavchev said.

He said that North Macedonia was a member of Nato “from which the corresponding obligations and responsibilities arise”.

“We are convinced that the European perspective of the Republic of North Macedonia will depend entirely on its comprehensive implementation of the July 2022 agreements approved by all,” Glavchev said.

Bulgarian President Roumen Radev said: “Bulgaria does not accept statements and behavior that contradict both the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation of 2017, as well as other international agreements that the Republic of North Macedonia has signed”.

“Bulgaria has repeatedly and clearly stated its position that the treaties must be implemented,” Radev said.

“I also remind that the Republic of North Macedonia is a member of Nato, from which the corresponding obligations and responsibilities arise,” he said.

“I am convinced that the European perspective of the Republic of North Macedonia depends on the strict implementation of the international treaties to which it is a party, as well as the negotiating framework approved by the European Council in July 2022, which, for the information of the responsible institutions in the Republic of North Macedonia, will not be revised.”

Reports from North Macedonia’s capital said that when Siljanovska-Davkova omitted the word “North” from the country’s name at her oath-taking, Greece’s ambassador in Skopje, Sophia Philippidou, walked out of the ceremony.

In a statement on May 12, Greece’s Foreign Ministry said that in spite of the fact that the official text of the oath that was read out to her referred to the country as “North Macedonia,” the new President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, chose to call her country “Macedonia.”



“This act is a flagrant violation of the Prespa Agreement and the constitution of our neighbouring country, which has been brought into line with North Macedonia’s international obligations,” Greece’s Foreign Ministry said.

“In spite of the objections it voiced as an opposition party during the ratification of the Prespa Agreement, the current Greek government respected as ratified the international agreement, which overrides any other provision of law,” the ministry said.



“In this context, Greece categorically states that further progress in its bilateral relations with North Macedonia, as well as progress in the latter’s European course, depends upon the full implementation of the Prespa Agreement and principally the use of the country’s constitutional name,” it said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X (twitter.com) on May 12: “For North Macedonia to continue its successful path on EU accession it is paramount that the country continues on the path of reforms and full respect for its binding agreements, including the Prespa Agreement”.

European Council President Charles Michel said that it was “very disappointing” that Siljanovska-Davkova did not use the constitutional name of the country during the ceremony.

“The EU recalls the importance of continued implementation of legally binding agreements, including Prespa agreement with Greece,” Michel said.

(Photo, of the Cabinet, Parliament and Presidency buildings in Sofia: parliament.bg)

