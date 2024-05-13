Bulgaria’s exports in January-March 2024 down 11.1%, imports down 4.1% y/y

In January – March 2024, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 19 947.2 million leva, which is 11.1 per cent less than in January – March 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 13, citing preliminary data.

In March 2024, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 7 138.6 million leva, a decrease of 10.4 per cent compared with March 2023, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – March 2024 was 23 772 million leva (at CIF prices), 4.1 per cent less than in January – March 2023.

In March 2024, the total imports of goods decreased by 2.1 per cent compared with March 2023, adding up to 8 418.1 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – March 2024, amounting to 3 824.8 million leva.

In March 2024, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 279.5 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Kgbo)

