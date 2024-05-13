The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Bulgaria’s exports in January-March 2024 down 11.1%, imports down 4.1% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

In January – March 2024, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 19 947.2 million leva, which is 11.1 per cent less than in January – March 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 13, citing preliminary data.

In March 2024, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 7 138.6 million leva, a decrease of 10.4 per cent compared with March 2023, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – March 2024 was 23 772 million leva (at CIF prices), 4.1 per cent less than in January – March 2023.

In March 2024, the total imports of goods decreased by 2.1 per cent compared with March 2023, adding up to 8 418.1 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – March 2024, amounting to 3 824.8 million leva.

In March 2024, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 279.5 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Kgbo)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

IMF raises growth projections for France, Germany, Italy and Spain but revises UK and US downward

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s exports to EU, third countries, up – but trade deficit remains

Independent Balkan News Agency

NSI poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria in July largely unchanged

The Sofia Globe staff