Exhibition of works by Dechko Uzunov to open at Sofia City Art Gallery

An exhibition of works by Bulgarian artist Dechko Uzunov is to open at Sofia City Art Gallery on May 16 and continue until September 8 2024.

Uzunov, who was born in 1899 and died in 1986, was a renowned portrait painter, who also created masterful monumental artworks and received high praise for his compositions, landscapes, still lifes and nudes, and was a sought-after illustrator and scenographer.

In an attempt to follow the development of Uzunov as an artist and unique creator of Bulgarian art, the Sofia City Art Gallery has arranged an exhibition presenting his paintings by decade, as well as artworks showcasing the artist’s masterful use of watercolour techniques.

The exhibition features more than 90 artworks belonging to the genres of portrait, still life and landscape painting, and composition (figure and abstract).

The exhibition is the third event since the beginning of the year to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the artist’s birth, the other two being the exhibition The Great Outlying. To Dechko Uzunov’s 1969 Exhibition and the Archaeology of a Scandal presented at the Kazanlak City Art Gallery (February – May 2024) and Dechko Uzunov. Secular Monumental Art at the Dechko Uzunov Gallery, a branch of the Sofia City Art Gallery (February – June 2024).

