The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Exhibition of works by Dechko Uzunov to open at Sofia City Art Gallery

The Sofia Globe staff

An exhibition of works by Bulgarian artist Dechko Uzunov is to open at Sofia City Art Gallery on May 16 and continue until September 8 2024.

Uzunov, who was born in 1899 and died in 1986, was a renowned portrait painter, who also created masterful monumental artworks and received high praise for his compositions, landscapes, still lifes and nudes, and was a sought-after illustrator and scenographer.

In an attempt to follow the development of Uzunov as an artist and unique creator of Bulgarian art, the Sofia City Art Gallery has arranged an exhibition presenting his paintings by decade, as well as artworks showcasing the artist’s masterful use of watercolour techniques.

The exhibition features more than 90 artworks belonging to the genres of portrait, still life and landscape painting, and composition (figure and abstract).

The exhibition is the third event since the beginning of the year to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the artist’s birth, the other two being the exhibition The Great Outlying. To Dechko Uzunov’s 1969 Exhibition and the Archaeology of a Scandal presented at the Kazanlak City Art Gallery (February – May 2024) and Dechko Uzunov. Secular Monumental Art at the Dechko Uzunov Gallery, a branch of the Sofia City Art Gallery (February – June 2024).

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 3 deaths, 2.73% tests positive

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria granted citizenship to 17 097 people in 2021 – official

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Tsipras and Zaev have EU’s full backing over ‘North Macedonia’ name deal

The Sofia Globe staff