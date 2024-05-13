EU ministers approve renewal of EU’s autonomous trade measures for Ukraine, Moldova

The Sofia Globe

European Union ministers approved on May 13 the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian and Moldovan exports to the EU for a further year, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

“This renewal reaffirms the EU’s unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine, after two years of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression, and at the same time reinforces the protection of EU farmers as regards certain sensitive agricultural products,” the statement said.

The EU’s autonomous trade measures for Ukraine will apply from June 6 2024 until June 5 2025 and concern the continued suspension of all outstanding customs duties and quotas under Title IV of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement (DCFTA).

The regulation will also include two safeguard mechanisms to protect the EU market, the statement said.

The EU’s autonomous trade measures for Moldova will apply from July 25 2024 to July 24 2025.

They take the form of a temporary suspension of all outstanding customs duties and quotas under Title V of the Association Agreement.

They also reinforce the protection for sensitive agricultural products, by beefing up the safeguard mechanism already included in the current regulation, the statement said.

